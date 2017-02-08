Audition for Opera “Extras”

We can’t promise you a star on the sidewalk, just a chance to walk beside the stars. Details follow.

THE DALLAS OPERA

ANNOUNCES AN AUDITION!

SUPERNUMERARIES (EXTRAS) NEEDED FOR

MADAME

BUTTERFLY

ONE BOY and FOUR to SIX MEN

NEEDED TO PERFORM

ALONGSIDE TOP OPERA STARS

AUDITION: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2017

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Karayanis Rehearsal Production Center

4301 S. Fitzhugh, Dallas, 75210

Ready for the Spotlight?

Respond by February 14 by emailing supers@dallasopera.org

DALLAS, February 8, 2017 – The Dallas Opera is seeking one boy and four to six men to perform in one of the most popular operas of all time, Giacomo Puccini’s MADAME BUTTERFLY. The production opens on Friday, March 10, 2017 for six performances in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, ending on March 26, 2017. Supernumeraries (opera’s fancy term for “extras”) must be able to participate in all six performances, as well as a modified rehearsal schedule.

No singing is required.

Specifically, the company is seeking a boy to perform the role of “Sorrow,” (Butterfly’s son), a mute role. He must be four-six years old and have blonde hair.

Also needed are four to six men of any ethnic background to fill the following roles:

• Two Bonze Acolytes (who may double as Scenery Movers)

• Two Yamadori Servants

• Two Scenery Movers

Those wishing to participate must first email supers@dallasopera.org for more information by February 14, 2017. The audition will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at The Dallas Opera Karayanis Rehearsal Production Center located adjacent to Fair Park at 4301 S. Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75210 (follow signs for Gate 12, parking lot entrance off Gaisford St.).

Join The Dallas Opera for an incredible theatrical experience!

1016-2017 SEASON SPONSOR

The Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger Family

TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE 2016-2017 DALLAS OPERA SEASON

All performances are in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center unless otherwise indicated. Single Tickets range from $19 to $275. Full Subscriptions (five opera productions) begin at $95; Flex Subscriptions (three-performances of your choice) begin at $75. Family performance tickets are just $5. For more information or to make your purchase, contact The Dallas Opera Ticket Services Office at 214.443.1000 or visit us online, 24/7, at www.dallasopera.org.

THE DALLAS OPERA 2016-2017 SPRING SEASON INFORMATION

The Dallas Opera celebrates its Sixtieth International Season in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. Evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 p.m. unless otherwise stated. English translations will be projected above the stage at every performance and assistance is available for the hearing impaired. The Joy and Ronald Mankoff Pre-Opera Talk will begin one hour prior to curtain, at most performances excluding FIRST NIGHT of the season.

MADAME BUTTERFLY by Giacomo Puccini

March 10, 12(m), 15, 18, 24, & 26(m), 2017

The must see, heart-wrenching Italian opera!

Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa & Luigi Illica

Time: 1904

Place: Nagasaki, Japan

Conductor: Donato Renzetti

Stage Director: John Copley

Set and Costume Designer: Michael Yeargan

Lighting Designer: Duane Schuler

Wig & Make-up Designer: Stephanie Williams

Chorus Master: Alexander Rom

Starring: Hui He* (Cio-Cio-San), Gianluca Terranova* (B.F. Pinkerton), Manuela Custer (Suzuki), Lucas Meachem* (Sharpless), David Cangelosi (Goro), Reginald Smith, Jr.* (The Bonze), Will Hughes (Prince Yamadori), Mark McCrory (Imperial Commissioner), Samuel P.J. Lopez (Registrar), Angela Turner Wilson (Kate Pinkerton), Sorrow (TBD)

A classic, period production (new to Dallas) from the San Francisco Opera!

THE TURN OF THE SCREW by Benjamin Britten

March 17, 19(m), 22 & 25, 2017

A dark and gripping tale!

Libretto by Myfanwy Piper

Time: 1950s

Place: Bly, an English country house

Conductor: Nicole Paiement

Original Production: Jonathan Kent

Stage Director: Francesca Gilpin*

Set and Costume Designer: Paul Brown

Original Lighting Designer: Mark Henderson

Lighting Design Recreated By: David Manion

Wig and Make-up Designer: Stephanie Williams

Starring: William Burden (Prologue/Peter Quint), Emma Bell* (Governess), Oliver Nathanielsz* (Miles), Ashley Emerson* (Flora), Dolora Zajick* (Mrs. Grose), Alexandra LoBianco* (Miss Jessel)

An acclaimed production from Glyndebourne!

NORMA by Vincenzo Bellini

April 21, 23(m), 26, 29, May 7(m), 2017

A thrilling and suspenseful masterpiece!

Libretto by Felice Romani

Time: 50 B.C.

Place: Roman-occupied Gaul

Conductor: Emmanuel Villaume

Stage Director: Nic Muni

Set Designer: John Conklin

Costume Designer: John Conklin

Lighting Designer: Thomas Hase

Wig & Make-up Designer: TBD

Chorus Master: Alexander Rom

Starring: Elza van den Heever (Norma), Marina Costa Jackson* (Adalgisa), Yonghoon Lee* (Pollione), Christian Van Horn (Oroveso), Mithra Mastropierro* (Clotilde), Charles Karanja (Flavio)

An atmospheric production from Cincinnati Opera!

* Dallas Opera Debut

** American Debut

