Audition for Opera “Extras”

We can’t promise you a star on the sidewalk, just a chance to walk beside the stars. Details follow.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
THE DALLAS OPERA
ANNOUNCES AN AUDITION!
SUPERNUMERARIES (EXTRAS) NEEDED FOR
MADAME
BUTTERFLY
ONE BOY and FOUR to SIX MEN
NEEDED TO PERFORM
ALONGSIDE TOP OPERA STARS
AUDITION: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2017
6:00-9:00 p.m.
Karayanis Rehearsal Production Center
4301 S. Fitzhugh, Dallas, 75210
DALLAS, February 8, 2017 – The Dallas Opera is seeking one boy and four to six men to perform in one of the most popular operas of all time, Giacomo Puccini’s MADAME BUTTERFLY. The production opens on Friday, March 10, 2017 for six performances in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, ending on March 26, 2017. Supernumeraries (opera’s fancy term for “extras”) must be able to participate in all six performances, as well as a modified rehearsal schedule.
No singing is required.
Specifically, the company is seeking a boy to perform the role of “Sorrow,” (Butterfly’s son), a mute role. He must be four-six years old and have blonde hair.
Also needed are four to six men of any ethnic background to fill the following roles:
• Two Bonze Acolytes (who may double as Scenery Movers)
• Two Yamadori Servants
• Two Scenery Movers
Those wishing to participate must first email supers@dallasopera.org for more information by February 14, 2017. The audition will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at The Dallas Opera Karayanis Rehearsal Production Center located adjacent to Fair Park at 4301 S. Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75210 (follow signs for Gate 12, parking lot entrance off Gaisford St.).
TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE 2016-2017 DALLAS OPERA SEASON
All performances are in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center unless otherwise indicated. Single Tickets range from $19 to $275. Full Subscriptions (five opera productions) begin at $95; Flex Subscriptions (three-performances of your choice) begin at $75. Family performance tickets are just $5. For more information or to make your purchase, contact The Dallas Opera Ticket Services Office at 214.443.1000 or visit us online, 24/7, at www.dallasopera.org.
THE DALLAS OPERA 2016-2017 SPRING SEASON INFORMATION
The Dallas Opera celebrates its Sixtieth International Season in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. Evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 p.m. unless otherwise stated. English translations will be projected above the stage at every performance and assistance is available for the hearing impaired. The Joy and Ronald Mankoff Pre-Opera Talk will begin one hour prior to curtain, at most performances excluding FIRST NIGHT of the season.
MADAME BUTTERFLY by Giacomo Puccini
March 10, 12(m), 15, 18, 24, & 26(m), 2017
The must see, heart-wrenching Italian opera!
Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa & Luigi Illica
Time: 1904
Place: Nagasaki, Japan
Conductor: Donato Renzetti
Stage Director: John Copley
Set and Costume Designer: Michael Yeargan
Lighting Designer: Duane Schuler
Wig & Make-up Designer: Stephanie Williams
Chorus Master: Alexander Rom
Starring: Hui He* (Cio-Cio-San), Gianluca Terranova* (B.F. Pinkerton), Manuela Custer (Suzuki), Lucas Meachem* (Sharpless), David Cangelosi (Goro), Reginald Smith, Jr.* (The Bonze), Will Hughes (Prince Yamadori), Mark McCrory (Imperial Commissioner), Samuel P.J. Lopez (Registrar), Angela Turner Wilson (Kate Pinkerton), Sorrow (TBD)
A classic, period production (new to Dallas) from the San Francisco Opera!
THE TURN OF THE SCREW by Benjamin Britten
March 17, 19(m), 22 & 25, 2017
A dark and gripping tale!
Libretto by Myfanwy Piper
Time: 1950s
Place: Bly, an English country house
Conductor: Nicole Paiement
Original Production: Jonathan Kent
Stage Director: Francesca Gilpin*
Set and Costume Designer: Paul Brown
Original Lighting Designer: Mark Henderson
Lighting Design Recreated By: David Manion
Wig and Make-up Designer: Stephanie Williams
Starring: William Burden (Prologue/Peter Quint), Emma Bell* (Governess), Oliver Nathanielsz* (Miles), Ashley Emerson* (Flora), Dolora Zajick* (Mrs. Grose), Alexandra LoBianco* (Miss Jessel)
An acclaimed production from Glyndebourne!
NORMA by Vincenzo Bellini
April 21, 23(m), 26, 29, May 7(m), 2017
A thrilling and suspenseful masterpiece!
Libretto by Felice Romani
Time: 50 B.C.
Place: Roman-occupied Gaul
Conductor: Emmanuel Villaume
Stage Director: Nic Muni
Set Designer: John Conklin
Costume Designer: John Conklin
Lighting Designer: Thomas Hase
Wig & Make-up Designer: TBD
Chorus Master: Alexander Rom
Starring: Elza van den Heever (Norma), Marina Costa Jackson* (Adalgisa), Yonghoon Lee* (Pollione), Christian Van Horn (Oroveso), Mithra Mastropierro* (Clotilde), Charles Karanja (Flavio)
An atmospheric production from Cincinnati Opera!
* Dallas Opera Debut
** American Debut
